



On Tuesday, June 29, Torrevieja will host the Schooner Pascual Flores on the first stop of its international tour of European waters, which it will carry out as an itinerant ambassador of the city’s tourist and cultural heritage, for the first time since its restoration.

The ship has been restored in the shipyards of Punta Umbría (Huelva), thanks to the collaboration agreement signed between the Torrevieja City Council, through the “Joaquín Chapaprieta” Municipal Institute of Culture, and the Fundación Nao Victoria. It is now in perfect condition and has all necessary seaworthy certificates. It will begin it’s promotional tour with a visit to it’s home port of Torrevieja.

The ship has been equipped with exhibits and educational content, and can be visited by schoolchildren and the general public in all the cities where it docks, with a program of activities designed in collaboration with the Torrevieja Municipal Institute of Culture.

The Pascual Flores will arrive at 12:00 hours tomorrow, Tuesday, June 29, and can be visited in the port of Torrevieja from Wednesday, June 30,

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with free admission.