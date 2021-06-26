



The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, has confirmed that the 67th Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest will be held during the last two weeks in July, but without a competitive phase for the second consecutive year.

The historic venue of the Eras de la Sal will once again be the setting for this event, which celebrates its sixty-seventh edition, from July 18 to 24, beginning every evening at 10:30 p.m., and with a capacity of about 1,000 people.

The total budget for the event is 182,000 euros.

Prior to the main event, on Saturday 3 July, Playa del Cura will host the 26th edition of Habaneras on the Beach, featuring performances by the Moray Group, the Alma de Sal Group and the renowned Julio Pardo Choir (Cádiz).

Coinciding with the two events the VI International Congress of the Habanera will take place on July 22 and 23, in telematic format (via streaming) from the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre. It is being organized by the Municipal Board of Habaneras in collaboration with the Torrevieja University Venue in the UA.

Presentations will be presented at the congress by specialists from Spanish and Latin American universities, music conservatories and various educational and academic entities from across the world.