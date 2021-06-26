



Starting on Monday 28 June, Meteorihuela has been contracted to provide environmental and weather alerts at all of the Orihuela Costa’s eleven blue flag beaches.

The announcement was made last Friday by the new councillor for the beaches, Antonio Sánchez, who said that forecasts will be provided on the state of the sea, the temperature, direction and intensity of the wind and the ultraviolet radiation index.

The Department of Beaches and Meteorihuela will report on the forecast of the state of the sea in the Beaches of Orihuela

“The new service will be available until September 15, to keep users of the Orihuela Beaches, visitors and holidaymakers informed,” adding that “it is a pleasure to offer this service to the population, thus covering highly demanded information to safely access the available places. In this people will be able to move around and enjoy the stay on the beach, knowing the weather and maritime conditions in advance”.

Sánchez said that “the forecasts will be published on the social networks of Playas de Orihuela (Facebook and Instagram) and Meteorihuela every Monday and Friday, and will be supplemented every day with additional safety information provided by Ambumar, the company in charge of the rescue and lifeguard services on the beaches of Orihuela”.