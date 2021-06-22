



By Andrw Atkinson

Rojales youth team gained promotion following their last game of the 2020-21 season against Racing San Miguel youth.

A spokesperson from RSM said: “We want to take this opportunity to congratulate them on their great season, in which they have set a very high level.

“During the campaign they have made us get the best of ourselves to compete for first place, until the last stage of the competition.

“It has been an incredible year for our boys, who have made an effort to continue learning, developing their soccer qualities and personal values.

“They have also been able to enjoy moments with their teammates that they will never forget.

“It is a pride to see them grow and learn together with them.”