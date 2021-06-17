



Torrevieja is one of the main tourist centres in Spain and the movement of a very relevant part those coming into and leaving the area depends on the passenger transport facilities that connect Torrevieja with other main cities such as Madrid, and the capitals of the Castilian-Leon province, with Bilbao, Pamplona, ​​San Sebastián and Logroño.

There is also the express service with the Elche-Alicante airport as well as the transport routes with Murcia and Orihuela, and of course to the very popular to the Orihuela Costa’s Zenia Boulevard.

But the city, fifth largest in the Valencian Community and third in the province of Alicante, lacks a decent public bus station.

The Torrevieja City Council now wants to resolve the lack of this infrastructure and yesterday the governing board approved the drafting plans for the project for the new bus station.

The cost of the draft has been budgeted at 207,000 euros: 60,000 this year and 147,000 in 2022 so, because of the amount, it must be awarded through an open procedure, which will mean that the tender for the works is unlikely to be ready before the end of next year.

The bus station will be built on location 13, a 40,000 metre municipal plot located between La Torreta I and the CV-905, close to the N332 in front of the ‘Hipopótamo’ laundry and the Civil Protection headquarters.

The former mayor, Pedro Hernández Mateo, announced in October 2010 that Torrevieja would have a municipal bus terminal in an area close to the one that is now being proposed, around the eco-park and the animal shelter. At that time, before launching the express line with El Altet airport, the then mayor said that the “project was well advanced.”