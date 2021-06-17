



At the next meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, the President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, is going to request that next month, the use of the mask is no longer mandatory on beaches or in open areas, in accordance with the advice he has received from local experts.

He is being increasingly told that the mask should no longer be mandatory in open spaces, as long as the safety distance can be guaranteed. However, even if you are outdoors, where there is an agglomeration of people, markets, shopping centres and other crowded areas, you should still wear the item.

Puig continues to declare that the Valencian Community still maintains the lowest accumulated incidence in Spain, with 40 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants, which It makes it “a safe destination, one that offers guarantees of stability.”

However, the president is still being prudent about the idea of ​​stopping wearing the mask in large cities, “for a symbolic reason, because the virus is out there” and it must be clearly demonstrated that we are still in a fight against the virus of which the image of the mask is fundamental.

The request to be made by Puig is also in line with the demands of the tourism sector, specifically Hosbec, who demand that their use on the beach is no longer mandatory, in order to promote the arrival of more tourists. Currently, the mask is mandatory on the beach, except when you are sunbathing in your allocated area, and there is enough distance with other people, or when you are entering the water. In other situations, such as walking along the shore, it’s use is still mandatory.

Meanwhile, vaccination against the coronavirus continues apace, especially in the groups that are most vulnerable. Of those over 50 years of age 90% of people in the Valencian Community have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 55% having received both.

The current restrictions will continue until June 30 so in the next fifteen days the Generalitat wants to progress as much as possible with vaccinations before the limitations of schedules, and capacity in the hospitality and leisure sector, disappear completely.