Royal Ascot Ladies Day: Stradivarius fourth consecutive Gold Cup bid





Royal Ascot Gold Cup Ladies Day on Thursday sees John and Thady Gosden trained seven-year-old Stradivarius (4.15) go to post in a bid to win the Classic for a fourth consecutive year under Frankie Dettori.

Andrew Balding trained Spanish Mission (4.15) priced at 10-1 is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group One over 2m 3f ridden by William Buick.

“Let’s be honest, we are totally dependent on our older horses and we’ve got a couple of nice two-year-olds, but I think our three-year-old crop to be quite honest is, sadly it’s the way it is, probably the worst I’ve had in living memory,” said John Gosden.

“So you won’t see us particularly potent in any of the three-year-old races, but if you haven’t got them, you haven’t got them,” said Gosden who saddled Palace Pier to victory on Tuesday.

Cadamosto (2.30) 5-1 trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore and Instinctive Move 8-1 trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby are tipped each-way in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes over 5f.

Buick is booked to ride Group 3 winner One Ruler (3.05) 5-1 trained by Charlie Appleby, who ran sixth in the 2,000 Guineas and Derby, tipped each-way in the Hampton Court Stakes over 1m 1f. Roman Empire (3.05) 13-2 trained by Aidan O’Brien, fourth in the Dante at York is also tipped for a place.

Noon Star (3.40) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by James Doyle is tipped to win the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes over 1m 3f. Dubai Fountain (3.40) Cheshire Oaks winner ridden by Buick 7-1 and trained by Mark Johnston is tipped each-way.

Dettori and Gosden link-up in the 33 runners Brittania Stakes over 1m with Mithras (5.00) 10-1 tipped each-way. Royal Pleasure 8-1 and Horoscope 10-1 are also selected each-way.

Aidan O’Brien saddles duo Sir William Bruce (5.35) 15-2 and Sir Lamorak 7-1 in the 22 runners King George V Stakes over 1m, both tipped each-way.

Tomfre (6.10) 12-1, Danyah 12-1 and Persuasion 12-1 are tipped each-way in the 32 runners Buckingham Palace Stakes over 7f.

