



Starting on Wednesday the Orihuela Department of Culture and Youth will be presenting six concerts as part of the ‘Orihuela Music Fest’ to be held at the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die in Orihuela.

The details were announced recently by the Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, who was joined by the young Oriolano musician, Nazario Sampere.

The concerts will be held over three evenings with two performances each on Wednesday 23 June, Friday 25 June and Friday 2 July. The first performance on each occasion will begin at 8pm, the second at 9.30pm.

“It is an opportunity for these young people from Orihuela to play in their city, at the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die, to make themselves known and to gain a foothold within the cultural and leisure program of the municipality,” said the Councillor.

On Wednesday the two concerts featured are “Esta herida es mía” (This wound is mine) written by the world renowned Flamenco guitarist, Miguel Angel Cortés followed by the Flamenco group “La Cochera”.

On Friday 25 June the pop duo “Dunaviva” will be followed by “Paula U” and then on the following Friday 2 July “La Senda” and “Aixa” will take to the stage. All concerts will be free.

“This is the first edition of this festival that was born with the intention of developing into an annual event in the municipality of Orihuela, accommodating the many important artists that we have,” said Mar Ezcurra.