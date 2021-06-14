



Racing San Miguel accused by Callosa Deportivo of fielding illegal player against UD Aspense

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Racing San Miguel head coach Dani Pereź Williscroft has spoken to The Leader amid accusations by Callosa Deportivo the club fielded an illegal player in Paco Lopez against UD Aspense in the Valencia 1st Regional G10 relegation play-offs.

“We are concentrating on the job in hand to finalise enough points to spend another year in the league,” said Dani, speaking after the draw against CD Dolores on June 13, that achieved that goal.

It was alleged improper alignment was committed by RSM, that ’caused commotion’ in San Miguel de Salinas.

A statement the club said: “We are forced to clarify a number of things. We want to be a transparent team and that means that our fans are informed about what is happening within the club.

“It is true we have been denounced by Callosa Deportiva for alleged improper alignment in the match against UD Aspense, for the inclusion in the eleven of our player Paco López.

“The objective is none other than to get us out of the fight of permanence from the offices, because from the grass we are achieving it little by little with everyone’s effort.

“Racing San Miguel is in total disagreement with the complaint filed by Callosa Deportiva.

“The regulations clearly establish that a player can belong to up to three different clubs throughout the season, and this has been the case with Paco López (Orihuela C.F., Vilamarxant and Racing San Miguel).

“Our legal department is working to present the pertinent allegations in a timely manner. We have defended ourselves in the field and we are going to defend ourselves in the offices.

“We are optimistic about the final resolution of the case, since we have not transgressed the regulations and we trust the good faith and good work of the competition committee.

“We ask that you do not worry about what happens in the offices, that you accompany us to the death in the two remaining league games, and that all together we manage to add the mathematical permanence on the grass, where football is played.”

Callosa Deportivo were six points behind RSM going into the weekend’s games (June 12-13): “It’s difficult for Callosa Deportivo and they are trying to fight in the (FFCV) offices,” said coach Dani.

“They complained about Paco Lopez playing in too many teams this season, that has not been correctly studied.

“But a player can play for three teams in the season. So it’s all correct, with Racing San Miguel being his third team,” added Dani.

Caption: Dani Perèz Williscroft: kept RSM in the 1st Regional G10 taking point against CD Dolores.