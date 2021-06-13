



We lead with the good news that the Valencia Community, with over 50% of the population inoculated, continues to lead the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

The Torrevieja council has again said that its Department of Infrastructure is working on the bidding process, prior to putting out to tender, a contract for the complete transformation of the port area of Torrevieja, for the establishment of hospitality, commercial-nautical, leisure and parking activities.

His is the fourth such occasion in recent years so we will not hold our breath.

And in the Queens Birthday Honours, congratulations to the four British Nationals living in Spain who received the MBE. Michael Harris, Anne Hernandez, Debbie Williams and Sue Wilson, all run prominent citizens rights organisations in Spain.

Main Image courtesy of OHT Vega Baja