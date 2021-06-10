



Costa Blanca’s leading international music venue hit with bombshell news

By Andrew Atkinson

Villamartin Plaza one of the Costa Blanca’s leading music venues has been hit with the bombshell news that they will not be allowed to stage live music for the remainder of the year.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that there will be no live music in the central plaza for the remainder of the year,” shocked Villamartin Plaza President and spokesperson Casey Shaddock told The Leader.

“Unfortunately the community as a whole were unable to obtain a full consensus, regarding the current Valencian guidelines and laws, which would have enabled us to carry on with a reduced music programme,” said Casey.

Villamartin Plaza has showcased top artists including Leo Sayer, The Bay City Rollers, Tony Christie, and The Foundations: “We pride ourselves in bringing the very best live music – the only Plaza in Spain to feature international acts,” said Casey.

“We are also huge supporters of the local music scene and showcase the very best acts, such as Ges Rogers Union Gap, Austin Slack, The Cages, Greg Bannis and more.

“We have raised €180,000 for local charities to date,” added Casey.

Villamartin Plaza is amongst other venues that have been hit during the coronavirus pandemic that has seen lockdowns during the last 15 months.

Looking ahead, Casey said: “Rest assured we have already begun to plan an incredible line-up of music in 2022.

“On a very personal level, it is devastating not to be able to put on the fantastic live entertainment and charity events to which have become accustomed.

“On a positive note, please remember that all of the restaurants and bars at Villamartin Plaza are open.

“We hope to see as many of you as possible during the remainder of the season and we thank you so much for your continued support.”