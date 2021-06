Villarreal star midfielder Moi Gomez saluted hometown club Rojales CF supporters at the Campo Municipal stadium.

Europa League Cup winner Gomez, mobbed by fans, said: “I thank the fans for their love and support.”

Gomez joined Villarreal in a move from Alicante CF in 2010, joining Sporting Gijon in 2016, returning to Villarreal in 2019, signed autographs and was presented with a trophy by the Rojales Ayuntamiento: “I am very proud,” said Gomez.