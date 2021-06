TORREVIEJA C.F. -0 – 2 SP. COSTABLANCA

It was a game that Sporting CostaBlanca were expected to win comfortably but the match itself proved to be anything but that.

Indeed for long periods of the game the hosts were the better team and were only undone by two defensive lapses, one in each half, from which their high flying opposition made no mistake.

Torry worked hard to the end but it was the league leaders and promotion favourites that came away with the spoils