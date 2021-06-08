



On Sunday, El Palmeral de Orihuela hosted the local celebration of World Environment Day, postponed by heavy rain from the previous day

The event was opened by the councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, the president of the Association of Moors and Christians Festivities Santas Justa and Rufina, Pepe Vegara, and the Armengola, Gloria Quesada who together with members of the Board of Directors visited all of the displays, as well as enjoying first-hand the palm tree exhibitions, including carving with a chainsaw, by Omar López.

The day was attended by hundreds of people who were able to enjoy guided visits to the Interpretation Centre and the Palm Grove, Zumba and Urban Fitness classes, a climbing wall with a zip line, educational and environmental workshops as well as a dance exhibition at the Ana Belén Navarro academy.