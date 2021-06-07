



By Andrew Atkinson

The Torrevieja Pool League are not returning to the green baize for the summer in the wake of fixtures postponements during the coronavirus lockdown.

“After great thought and deliberation I have decided not to run a summer competition,” said chairman Alan Boswell.

League fixtures were postponed during the COVID-19 lockdowns over the past 15 months.

“The reasons behind the decision are due to teams that are interested being far too spread apart, from La Zenia, El Raso, Los Montesinos and Entre Naranjos – with only two teams in Torrevieja,” reasoned Alan.

“I hope everyone understands why I have made this decision and hopefully we will all be back to normal in October for the Winter League,” added Alan.

Following the decision it is understood teams within the league will play friendly games during the summer.

The Courtyard A & B, Bar La Zenia, Bar Brittania, O’Briens, Friendly Bar, Maries Rendevous, Mickys Bar, Dubliners, Laguna Tavern, The Phoenix (Quiet Man), La Hacienda, Thirsty Boot and Racing Toast being amongst teams.

The La Hacienda in Lo Crispin staged a Pool knockout competition in May, won by Colin Mac, with prizemoney €150/€50 winner/runner-up in a straight knockout, best of 3/semi and final frames.

Caption: Torrevieja Pool League chairman Alan Boswell: summer league postponed.