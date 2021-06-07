



In the Benidorm – Altea – Calpe – Moraira region, a group of volunteers are distributing hot meals to numerous homeless people, some of whom who are living under bridges or in empty houses.

The initiative came from two homeless people who managed to change their lives for the better and who now want to contribute something back to society. As, from their own experience, they know where to find these homeless people, they are asking volunteers to cook for anywhere from sixty to eighty needy people at a time.

Recently, food has been cooked by our Freemason friends from the Dutch/Belgian Lodge of Leukopolis, who made sausage and mash with vegetables and gravy! A whopping eighty-three meals were made by the Masons, and all with a cake and a drink of course.

The lovely Tanya, Natasha and Jon Smith took care of the Calpe – Benidorm route, handing out the much needed meals and other necessary items.

Local Brethren of Leukopolis Lodge No 85 have already volunteered to cook twice for these people. It brings the Brethren of the Lodge together in providing a much needed service and to support a worthy charity, so please keep supporting us , by liking and sharing our Facebook pages, by becoming a member of our growing community or even better, become a much needed volunteer!!

The charity organisation can be contacted through their facebook page, project4all. Alternatively, email sec@glpvalencia.com

Should you be interested in Freemasonry or might be interested in joining this excellent organisation please contact me on the email address given below

prensa@glpvalencia.com