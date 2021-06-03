



Given the large number of users who are already enjoying the beaches, Orihuela’s recently appointed councillor for Playas, Antonio Sánchez, has confirmed that the Surveillance and Lifeguard service will begin this Saturday, 5 June.

There will be a total of 11 lifeguard posts which will operate from 10am to 8pm every day. During this ‘medium season’ they will be manned by 22 lifeguards, 2 health emergency attendants and 1 supervisor.

Additional support will be provided by a rapid intervention vehicle, an SVB ambulance and a rescue boat with 2 crew. The tam will be expanded from July 1 when the high season officially gets underway.

Bathing for the disabled will be available on four beaches, Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, La Glea and Barranco Rubio. This service will have wider access walkways to the sea, amphibious chairs and qualified personnel so that anyone with functional diversity can enjoy the beaches and the sea.

The councillor said that he will provide a daily update on the state of the sea at each of the Orihuela costa beaches on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Department of Beaches.