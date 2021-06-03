



It was a cockney ‘knees up’ without a ‘knees up’, due to Covid restrictions but never the less the recent ‘Marina Bar’ charity event “The Return of Cockney Capers” raised 462 Euros for charity.

Well known fund raisers, David and Lorraine Whitney, were over the moon with the result and with patrons deciding on a chosen charity the money raised is going to the ‘The Cruz Rioja’ who are actively helping the local community.

With two course lunch Raffle, Tombola, Prizes for the best dressed plus an “Eastenders” comedy sketch the afternoon exceeded expectations.

Thanks must go to Rita and Dave and their ‘Marina

Bar team and to Lynne Smith who arrived with her own home made gateau which she kindly donated to the raffle. A big thanks to everybody who donated, money and gifts and who supported this event, which was the first venture for David and Lorraine after a very trying and difficult time due to the Pandemic. Just shows that people are desperate to get back to some normality and enjoy their lives.

The next charity event organized by David and Lorraine at the bar will give people a chance to ‘glam up’ and put on their best evening wear for “Puttin On The Glitz”, date yet to be confirmed so watch this space.

(Photo shows from L to R Red Cross Volunteer Davey, David & Lorraine Whitney, Fund Raisers and Lara Director of the Red Cross )