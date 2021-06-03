



The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has categorically rejected this Wednesday that parties and celebrations may be held on 24 June, on the occasion of the night of San Juan .

In answering questions from journalists, Barceló, said that there will not be the typical mass celebrations on the beaches. “If we ask for control so that we can continue to enjoy the beaches, we are not going to ignore these measures to celebrate the night of San Juan. It will be necessary to use the same criteria and the same measures”, she said, adding that the measures needed to regulate crowds of people on the beaches that night will be coordinated with municipalities.

Last year measures were put in place to avoid crowds on the beaches on this traditional celebration. An example was the city of Alicante, where the City Council deployed a hundred local police officers and volunteers from the Civil Protection group, who controlled all the beaches and coves even fencing many of them off, to avoid celebrating bonfire traditions in the sand.