



The Elche coach, Fran Escriba, will continue for at least one more season at the head coach of Elche CF according to an official statement made by the club on Tuesday.

“Elche CF and Fran Escribá have agreed to renew the contract between both parties for the 2021/2022 season. Escribá and his coaching staff will once again assume the challenge of continuing to grow among the best in Spanish football”.

After being appointed as manager while the club was languishing in the bottom rungs of La Liga in February, Escribá was able to keep Elche in Spain’s top division and achieve a heroic status with two vital victories in the last two games against Cádiz and Athletic Club.

The owner, Christian Bragarnik, said that he had agreed on a extension of the manager’s contract even if the team was relegated to Second Division.

With the renewal of Fran Escribá confirmed, Elche can now begin the process of building their squad for the 2021/22 season. One of the most important decisions to be made is to clarify the future of Nino, the team captain. The 40-year-old striker ends his contract on June 30 and has not yet decided whether he will continue.

As the manager looks toward next season, two loan agreements must also be extended, goalkeeper Gazzaniga, from Tottenham, and Johan Mojica, from Girona.