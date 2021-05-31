



Susana Fraile’s team is proclaimed champions of Spain for the second time after beating Pozuelo de Calatrava Handball by 22 – 14

With this victory the salinero team retained the title it won in the cadet category.

Success for the Torrevieja Salud Mare Nostrum Youth Handball Club in the final of the Spanish Championship where they beat Soliss Handball Pozuelo de Calatrava by 22 – 14, rerepeating their triumph previously achieved as cadets.

After leading by 6-0 Torrevieja were disappointed to go into the half time interval with just a 7-6 lead but the second period saw Torrevieja Salud pile pressure on their opponents who simply had no answer as the hosts racked up the goals.

With the final whistle the fans and the team joined in an explosion of joy at the achievement realised by Susana Fraile’s team.

The players received the medals and the cup from the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, who posed for the media before the team’s captain, Laura Pérez, lifted the Spanish champions cup.