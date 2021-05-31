Football Focus





Racing’s Rico stuns CD Murada in dramatic comeback

Racing San Miguel youth team defeated CD Murada 3-2 with a goal from Rico that completed a comeback. (See main image)

In the first half, Racing San Miguel defence was awry, conceding two goals, the first after a foul with a free kick bouncing off the crossbar, and the second following a poor back pass.

In the second half Racing netted on 65 minutes when Abraham volleyed home. The rojiazul team attacked thereafter and netted an equaliser with Rico netting a penalty kick.

The winning goal lead to euphoria in the stands of Montesico Blanco when Rico completed the dramatic 3-2 comeback.

CATRAL CF CADET ‘B’ LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Atletico de Catral CF B are the 2020-21 league Champions being undefeated in a coronavirus affected campaign.

“Thanks to the work they have been doing since pre-season, with a stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The team and staff continued working without lowering their arms, to be prepared for the return, which was immense,” said a club spokesperson.

CD Montesinos defeated CD CD Benijofar 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 promotion play-offs. Aspe UD A were held to a 1-1 draw away at CF Rafal. CD Cox and Atletico de Catral drew 1-1.

UD Aspense relegation group play-offs hope

UD Aspense defeated Callosa Deportivo CF B 4-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation group play-offs giving hope of remaining in the league.

Following defeats against CF Sporting San Fulgencio and CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo, a UD Aspense spokesperson from the club said: “The victory gives the team the greatest possible hope.

“This season has never really done justice with the performances the team has put in and the work ethic.”