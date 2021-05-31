Football Focus

Racing’s Rico stuns CD Murada in dramatic comeback

Racing San Miguel youth team defeated CD Murada 3-2 with a goal from Rico that completed a comeback. (See main image)

In the first half, Racing San Miguel defence was awry, conceding two goals, the first after a foul with a free kick bouncing off the crossbar, and the second following a poor back pass.

In the second half Racing netted on 65 minutes when Abraham volleyed home. The rojiazul team attacked thereafter and netted an equaliser with Rico netting a penalty kick.

The winning goal lead to euphoria in the stands of Montesico Blanco when Rico completed the dramatic 3-2 comeback.

CATRAL CF CADET ‘B’ LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Atletico de Catral CF B are the 2020-21 league Champions being undefeated in a coronavirus affected campaign.

“Thanks to the work they have been doing since pre-season, with a stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The team and staff continued working without lowering their arms, to be prepared for the return, which was immense,” said a club spokesperson.

Catral Squad picture: Atletico de Catral CF Cadete B Champions. Fernando, Pablo, Manuel, Omar, Carlos, Diego, Raúl, Tarik, Deivi, Miguel, Adrián, Dani, Hugo, Héctor, Álvaro, Jorge, Nojus, Kevin, Iker, Reda and Ander. Trainers Raúl Rodríguez, Angel Ruiz.
Aspe Union Deportivo favourites for Valencia 1st Regional G10 promotion play-offs.
Atletico de Catral CF Alevin prodigy Farid Hadami featured for new club Elche CF.

CD Montesinos defeated CD CD Benijofar 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 promotion play-offs. Aspe UD A were held to a 1-1 draw away at CF Rafal. CD Cox and Atletico de Catral drew 1-1.

Atletico de Catral drew 1-1 at CD Cox in Valencia 1st Regional G10 promotion play-offs.
CF Sporting San Fulgencio suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Dolores CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation group play-offs.

UD Aspense relegation group play-offs hope

UD Aspense defeated Callosa Deportivo CF B 4-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation group play-offs giving hope of remaining in the league.

Following defeats against CF Sporting San Fulgencio and CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo, a UD Aspense spokesperson from the club said: “The victory gives the team the greatest possible hope.

“This season has never really done justice with the performances the team has put in and the work ethic.”

Match action during UD Aspense 4-1 win against Callosa Deportivo CF B.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here