



On Monday 31 May the contracts will end of 3,250 Spanish Nurses who were taken on in the Valencian Community as reinforcements during the Coronavirus Pandemic, and the vast majority of them still don’t know what the future holds, and whether their services will be retained.

Whilst we too are unable to speculate on the numbers that will be asked to stay on, what we do know is that dismissal for the vast majority who are released will arrive via SMS or WhatsApp.

They will be reminded that they are ‘heroes’ and thanked for their services, but that will be as good as it gets as they will simply be dumped by the Health Authority that only a matter of months ago was appealing for their urgent help.