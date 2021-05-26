



None of the municipalities in the Alicante Province with more than 20,000 inhabitants achieves the average income

History repeats itself as Almoradí and Torrevieja remain among the ten Spanish municipalities, with populations of more than 20,000 inhabitants, with the lowest net income per resident in the country, according to the report produced annually by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), based on information provided by the Tax agency.

the study indicates finds, for yet another year, the Madrid populations of Pozuelo de Alarcón, with 28,326 euros of declared net income per inhabitant, and Boadilla del Monte, with 21,795 euros, are the two richest populations; while at the opposite end of the scale are the Almeria municipalities of Níjar, with only 7,307 euros, and Vícar, with 7,451. In all cases, the data refers to the 2018 fiscal year.

Among the municipalities with the lowest income, Almoradí is the town outside of Andalusia that is lowest on the list, just eighth from the bottom, with an income of only 7,840 euros per resident, just 356 euros more than the previous year. Torrevieja, meanwhile is in tenth position, with 7,944 euros.

These statistics have already angered Torrevieja municipal officials, who say that they do not conform to reality, by not taking into account the incomes of foreign residents. However, at the INE they point out that the calculations are based only on those residents for whom they have income data, so if a citizen does not declare anything in Spain, they are not included in the figures.

Controversy aside, the province does not come out of the study too well since none of the 25 municipalities that appear in the study reach the national average income, which stands at 11,680 euros.

The municipalities of the metropolitan area of ​​Alicante are those with the best figures, so the richest municipality in the province is Sant Joan, with 11,557 euros net per resident; followed by El Campello, with 11,331; Alicante, with 11,125; and Mutxamel, with 11,110. Alcoy has an average net income of 10,786 euros; Ibi, with 10,500; and Benidorm, with 10,123.

In addition to Almoradí and Torrevieja, amongst the poorest is Crevillent, with 8,312 euros; Aspe, with 8,559; Pilar de la Horadada, with 8,631 euros; and Elda, with 8,998. Elche is in a mid table position, with 9,220 euros.