



The weather was hot, as was the competition for the top slot on 14th May, at the Las Salinas league mixed triples tournament. Set amongst the lemon groves at El Bosque Animado restaurant, Guardamar, where 30 teams participated.

All teams competed against each other, when eventually the top 3 sides were as follows.

The winners were Franco Belgas, team captain Jean Francois Santiago, 2nd place went to Las Piranas, captain Michel Duanos, and 3rd place to Rocajuna, captain Claude Herrin. Congratulations to all top 3 teams and well done to all other participants.

Las Salinas league chosen charity is DEBRA (Butterfly children), for whom €360 was raised on the day from a raffle and takings from subscriptions!

Thank you to all the umpires on the day, and the scorers for maintaining accurate records thereby ensuring everything ran smoothly.

The red sweaters are Rocajuna 3rd place, Blue Las Piranas 2nd place, the winners 1st place Franco Belgas, dark blue.