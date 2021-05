By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe UD ‘A’ are on the verge of clinching promotion to the Regional Preferente after defeating CD Benijofar 3-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-offs on Saturday.

The top seven clubs vying for promotion are Aspe UD ‘A’, Atletico de Catral CF, CF Rafal, Hondon Nieves CF, CD Cox, CD Benijofar and CD Montesinos.