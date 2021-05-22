



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, announced on Friday morning at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR) that the Regional Government has declared the Torrevieja Carnival a FIESTA OF AUTONOMOUS TOURIST INTEREST.

The mayor has shown his satisfaction and thanked the heads of tourism of the region and congratulated the great family of the Carnival of Torrevieja, led by the president of the Association of Friends of Carnival, Francisco Pizana, and the councillor for festivities, Concha Sala, for the great work done to achieve this important achievement.

The Torrevieja Carnival has become one of the most popular, participatory, and prestigious events on the wide festive calendar of Torrevieja.

The state meteorological agency (AEMET) has activated a weather warning for rain on Sunday 23 May. In our area, a yellow warning will be activated at 08:00 on Sunday due to the risk of accumulations of 60 litres per square metre in twelve hours. The notice extends throughout the extreme southeast of the peninsula.

Torrevieja council has put out to tender the drafting of the basic project for the expansion and fencing of the Local Police station. With a budget is 64,000 euro, it is the first step to carry out the work, which would have a subsequent allocation of more than two million euro. Only the drafting of the project at the time it is approved and will last for five months.

Orihuela council continues with the repair of roads affected by the torrential rains that occurred in September 2019 in Molins. The total cost of the action amounts to 1,485,797.99 euro, an amount subsidised at 50% by the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy and Public Function.

A motorcyclist was admitted to the General University Hospital of Elche after colliding with a container in the rural area of ​​Altabix, as reported this morning by the Emergency Coordination Centre. A paramedic ambulance assisted the rider before transferring him to hospital.

Local Police in Elche arrested a 45-year-old woman for robbing a food establishment with a pair of scissors. The detainee took advantage of the fact that the person responsible for the shop was alone to threaten her for almost 300 euro when they were closing.

After the incident, the victim immediately alerted the police to what had happened. While a patrol was heading to the scene, the rest of the employees and the victim went out to search for the robber, catching up and holding her.

The person implicated was arrested, acknowledging the facts before those present and was transferred to the police station.

Elche´s local government has awarded the contract for the installation of new traffic lights in five conflictive points in the urban area. The objective is to improve road safety in the municipality and the investment amounts to about 200,000 euro.

Two students from the El Palmeral school in Elche have discovered a fossil dating back several million years. They were watering the classroom garden when they found an unusual stone and reported it to their teacher. The fossil now remains in the paleontological museum, where it will be examined.

The councillor for social services in Pilar de la Horadada, Marina Sáez Martínez, has presented certificates following the successful completion of the “Introduction to the Spanish Language” course, organised by the PANGEA Office, in which 33 students have participated. This training has been carried out since March in municipal facilities, and due to demand, another session will start after the summer.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, confirmed today that UK nationals will be allowed to enter Spain from Monday. Speaking at the FITUR tourism event, the President also announced that the digital green certificate will enter into force in the EU from July, once it is definitively approved on June 7. The digital green certificate is “a mechanism or instrument for travel”, free, universal, safe and reliable, which will operate through a QR code.