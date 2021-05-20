



On Saturday 15 May, UK government staff and family members around the world took part in a unique, 24-hour global marathon relay to support global and local mental health charities. So far over £15,000 has been raised in support of Mind and more in support of local charities, including here in Spain.

At 08:00 (CET) HMA Hugh Elliott’s wife Toñi picked up the virtual baton from Riyadh and over 30 people from across the Spain Network then joined the run, kicking off their mile at 10-minute intervals, accompanied by children and assorted animals. Participants included HMA Hugh Elliott, Consul-General Lloyd Milen, as well as staff from the Embassy in Madrid, the Department of International Trade and consulates in Alicante, Barcelona and Palma.

Runners across the world chose different “batons” depending on the country with the fan being the baton of choice here in Spain.

To find more about the work of Mind or to make a donation visit: https://www.mind.org.uk/.

See more of the action at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CO5XBdQj3Ue/.