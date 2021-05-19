Safe activities during Orihuela’s Museum Week





Orihuela´s Department of Culture has scheduled “safe activities, inside the museums with capacity control, and among which visits theatrical concerts and exhibitions stand out.”

Mar Ezcurra, councillor for culture, presented the schedule drawn up to celebrate Museum Day, which will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

“We want, as we have done in recent years, to publicise and value our museums by combining heritage, music, art, poetry and theatre … during these special days,” explained the councillor.

Events and activities will be held at ten museums and other venues across the city which will also include musical performances by many of the city’s young musicians.

Details of all the activities can be found on the website: https://culturaorihuela.com/