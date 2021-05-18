



The Orihuela Music Festival “Música en primavera” comes to the coast this Sunday evening when the Orcelitana Lyrical Union (ULO) will play at the Playa Flamenca Esplanade, a concert entitled “Music on the beach”.

The concert is absolutely free of charge and, although it will be played in the open air, people are able to enter until full capacity is reached.

Of course chairs will be set a metre and a half apart and all aspect of the concert will comply with all pertinent sanitary measures.

On their Facebook page the band write “We are so proud to announce our next concert! In the best possible place: by the sea! In Playa Flamenca’s promenade (Orihuela Costa).

A concert with the most famous Spanish and International pop songs, and many more surprises. Don’t miss It!

And one of the surprises that they promised to reveal will be appearance of Andrea Casanova, a singer who regularly performs classically with the Murcia Symphony Orchestra, and with her pop-rock band Rainover, which has played in the UK and in Belgium.

This is a night that should not be missed, and of course it is absolutely free of charge.