



Once again a full house of 16 anglers turned up for our mid monthly match, we were treated to some really hot weather which seemed to turn on the carp as some really good weights were recorded.

Section 1 provided a great tussle between Tony Fe!stead and Alan Smith with both smashing the previous competition record of 23kgs held by Terry Screen.

Tony fished the pole all day with maggots for a fantastic 30.28kgs, whilst Alan started with a bang with maggots on a slow sinking feeder before changing to the pole after lunch weighing in a solid 25.80kgs.

Section 2 was won by Russell Davidson with 17.46kgs mostly coming in a good afternoon session.

Section 3 winner was Richard Wood who kept up his good venue results with 13.42kgs….the owners sponsor a free day luck peg and unbelievably Richard won this for the 3rd time running.

Section 4 proved a runaway victory for Marlene Hutchinson, having not a touch in the morning but a change of bait after lunch resulted in 5 good carp for 9.38kgs.

The PAIRS Competition was very close but Alan Smith and Marlene 35.18kgs just pipped Tony and Alan Reid 34.42kgs.

These competitions are proving very successful with all matches full, and 3 reserves on call if needed. Our next match is Saturday 29th May

Jackie Breslin