



By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe Union Deportivo took a step closer to gaining promotion to the Regional Preferente after defeating CD Cox 2-0 away in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-offs.

Goals from Luis Fornes and Hector secured the win for Aspe UD who finished top of the table in the COVID-19 affected 2020-21 season that lead to a top 7 play-off group formed by the FFCV for promotion.

In the Valencia 1st Regional G10 relegation group play-offs Racing San Miguel took a point against a bolstered Sporting San Fulgencio team in a 1-1 draw.

“It was a very tough game and a good point against a completely different San Fulgencio team from that at the beginning of the season,” Dani Pèrez Williscroft told The Leader.

“We conceded a penalty and went down to 10 men. With four play-off games left we continue to strive to remain in the 1st Regional next season,” added Dani.

Aspe Youth

Meanwhile, Aspe A youth under coach Luis “El Cata” are pushing for promotion in Group 11 of the First Regional Alicante.