



Many people all across Sweden enjoy gambling from time to time. However, the country has been very restrictive when it comes to these types of activities over the years. Some of the restrictions have lessened recently, but it still tends to be one of the more restrictive countries in Europe.

Because of the restrictions, many people are choosing to find foreign online casinos to use instead. However, before you choose a casino, you will want to have a better understanding of the rules when playing there.

Is It Legal to Play at a Foreign Casino?

One of the first things that people tend to ask is whether they are allowed to gamble at foreign casinos as a Swedish national. Although the government might prefer you to gamble at casinos with a Swedish license, it is not illegal for you to choose other options.

You can find foreign casinos that do not have a license in Sweden and gamble through their site. You do not have to worry about getting in trouble with the law, as it is within the rules.

However, you might be wondering what is causing so many people to choose casino utan Svensk licens. There are quite a few reasons, as you will see below.

Why Are People Opting to Play at Casinos Without a Swedish License?

Casinos that have a Swedish license are bound by the restrictions that the Swedish government has implemented. One of the restrictions has to do with the bonuses that can be offered. They only allow for welcome bonuses.

Foreign online casinos can offer a wide range of bonuses beyond just the welcome bonus. This includes free spins and VIP programs. Those bonuses are one of the reasons that people are often looking to play at casinos without a Swedish license.

Of course, before you register at a casino, you will want to have a better understanding of the types of bonuses that can be offered. Learn the rules of the bonuses, when they are applied, and how you can collect them. Are they automatic, or do you need to do something to get the bonus?

Bonuses are not the only area where casinos with a Swedish license have to abide by governmental restrictions. There are also limits on the amount of money you are allowed to deposit, and three-second pauses between slot pulls. If you want to avoid those rules, you will want to choose a foreign online casino.

The Tax Rules Can Vary

You will also want to know more about the tax rules at the foreign online casino. One of the reasons that some Swedes are avoiding casinos without a Swedish license is because they aren’t sure how the taxes work. They don’t want to win a lot of money only to find out that they now owe 30% to the government.

Depending on the casino you choose, it is possible to avoid paying taxes on your winnings. If the gaming company is licensed outside of Europe, you are required to pay taxes on the winnings.

However, if you play at a casino in Europe, such as a Malta casino, you will not have to pay taxes on the winnings. Additionally, the casino will need to follow certain other rules if you are going to be able to avoid taxes. They also cannot have a page in Swedish and they can’t offer Swedish kronor as a currency.

Always check the tax rules of the casino, so you can determine whether you will have to pay taxes on your winnings or not. Ideally, you will choose a casino where the winnings are yours and yours alone.

What Are the Deposit and Payout Rules?

If you are going to be gambling with real money, you need to be able to deposit it at the casino. What are the rules for depositing money with the casino? You will find that most casinos today will have several methods available for deposits and withdrawals.

These might include depositing with credit cards or debit cards, e-wallets, or direct bank transfers, for example. They might require BankID for deposits, and they may have Trustly, which will provide you with fast payouts. Most of the casinos based in Malta will have this option.

Take the time to check the rules and requirements of the casino to ensure that they have a system for deposits and payouts that will work for you.

Are There Risks of Playing at Foreign Online Casinos?

Do you have to worry about playing at casinos without a Swedish license? There are some risks involved, but if you take the time to choose a quality casino, they are minimal. The Malta Gaming Authority does a good job regulating the casinos that have a license there, which means they all tend to be a safe option for players.

While the casinos in Curacao are regulated and licensed, as well, the licenses are easier to get. This means that the casinos there are not always as reputable.

You do need to be careful when you are choosing a casino. However, with a little bit of research, it should be easy to find a casino that will work well for you. Just make sure that you understand the rules they are following before you register and start gambling. Keep in mind that if you have a problem as a foreign casino, you will not be able to bring your complaint to the Swedish government. You have to go through the casino and their regulating body.

Find a Great Online Casino Without a Foreign License

The benefits of casinos without a Swedish license, which is why they are growing in popularity with Swedish players. However, the rules of the casino can vary from one to the next. You need to make sure that you read through all of the pertinent information on the site before you decide to sign up and use them as your go-to gambling option. Make sure you understand the rules and that you are willing to abide by them. The more research you do on the casino now, the better.