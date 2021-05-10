



Quote: ‘After winning the British title I went a bit AWOL – then covid arrived’ – Fitzy

By Andrew Atkinson

After 18 months out of the ring Scott Fitzgerald returned with aplomb this month with a third round stoppage of Frenchman Gregory Trenel in Manchester, to remain unbeaten in 15 pro fights, including nine KOs.

“I’ve got my head together and I’m back in a good place now,” said fellow Prestonian Scott.

Scot is eyeing Super-Welterweight division success in 2021 against potential former opponents Ted Cheeseman and Anthony Fowler under The Eddie Hearn Matchroom stable.

Prior to his supermiddleweight win over Trenel his last fight was when outpointing Cheeseman at the Newcastle Arena in October 2019 to win the British Super-Welterweight Title.

“In October after winning the British title I went a bit AWOL – then covid arrived,” said ‘Fitzy’ who defeated Liverpool’s Fowler in March 2019, it being Fowler’s first loss.

Fitzgerald, 29, who went off the rails, self-confessing to taking cocaine, said: “I’ve got my head together and I’m in a good place now. I want to get my career back on track.

“It felt great beating the crazy Frenchman Trenel and I’m feeling really good.

“Last year was a really bad one and I’m embarrassed by some of my actions and the way I behaved. It’s in the past and I’ve got to look forward and move on.”

Father of two Fitzy said: “That gives me extra motivation to go and create a nice life for them. I’ve got to do it for them. I’ve got to fight my way back. “Hopefully the Cheeseman or Fowler rematch can happen before the end of the year.”

Fitzy added: “When I was in a bad place a lot of that time was a blur. I was in a mental state. I was in a manic condition – and spiralling out of control.

“That’s all in the past. Periods I don’t remember at a time my life wasn’t going very well. I now realise that I have to avoid not ending up in that hole again.

“I did think at times I wouldn’t box again. Now with Anthony Fowler wanting to see a rematch, hopefully that will happen.

“I want to try to get my British Title back and move on from there to European and world level.

“Cheeseman and Fowler. I beat both of them. Get one or two fights in and I’m ready for either one of them – Fowler especially. I’m confident I can beat him again.

“After the win against Trenel I can now move on. I was dying to get back into boxing and I am fully focused I can do well.”

2014 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Fitzy added: “I’m in a much better place now – you’ve got to keep the right people around you. The Matchroom Team and Eddie Hearn stood right by me. I appreciate that.”