



In the Valencian Community Bars may now open until 11:30 p.m. with a maximum occupancy per table of ten people with the curfew now starting at midnight until 6am.

In Murcia bars may remain open until midnight with an occupancy of six per table. Curfew remains midnight to 6am.

RESTRICTIONS IN THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

The State of Alarm is now at an end with the Interdepartmental Table of the Generalitat Valenciana meeting on Saturday to confirm the measures that will be applied in the Community from Sunday, 9 May, in order to contain the transmission of the Coronavirus .

These measures took effect from midnight on May 9 and are in place until May 24. The main restriction with the end of the State of Alarm is the perimeter closure of the Valencian Community which is now at an end, so that from now on it is possible to leave autonomy.

The freedom of movement of people at night between midnight and 6am is limited across the territory of the Valencian Community, unless in possession of a reason approved by the authorities, such as assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

As for bars and restaurants, they may now open until 11:30 p.m. and the occupation of the tables is increased to a maximum of 10 people per table or groups of tables, unless they are cohabiting. The distance between tables will be 2 metres inside establishments and 1.5 metres on outdoor terraces. Consumption will always be seated at the table and the use of a mask is still required when food or drink is not being consumed.

As for social or family gatherings, groups of more than 10 people may not be formed, indoors or outdoors. There are exceptions which include work activities, institutional activities, transportation activities and those at educational centres, including university education, or those activities for which specific measures are established.

Places of worship, for religious meetings, celebrations and gatherings, including wedding ceremonies or other specific religious celebrations, may not exceed 75% of their capacity, provided that the interpersonal distance respects a minimum of 1.5 metres. The maximum capacity has to be prominently displayed and all general safety and hygiene measures established by the health authorities must be complied with.

Regarding safety and hygiene measures, the mandatory use of a mask is maintained from 6 years of age, both outdoors and in closed spaces, and the interpersonal distance remains in force and must be set at 1.5 metres.

Masks must also be worn when travelling by air, sea, bus, or rail transport, as well as complementary public and private transport of passengers in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants of the vehicles do not coexist in the same address.

The regulations state that masks should not be used when bathing on the beach, swimming pool, lakes or rivers or during any aquatic activity. Its use in rest periods before or after bathing or practicing sports in the aquatic environment is also excluded. However, its use is still mandatory on when walking to or from beaches, along the sea front or whilst using changing rooms in public or community pools, except in the showers.

No popular celebrations, parades or shows, can be held at least until May 29. Events of any nature, which may involve a gathering of people, may not exceed the capacity of 75% with a maximum of 500 attendees. In the case of those held outdoors, the capacity will be 75% with a maximum of 1000 people attending.

Wakes and funerals may be held in all types of facilities, public or private, with a capacity limited to 50% and a maximum of 50 people in open-air spaces and 25 people in closed spaces, whether or not they are living together, whilst guaranteeing the interpersonal distance of safety and hygiene measures.

THE MURCIA REGION

Border closure lifted in Murcia Region

Meanwhile, the Murcia Region has also waved goodbye to its border closure and curfew even though its initial intention was to maintain it.

The Region will still continue to maintain anti-covid restrictions after the end of the state of alarm, so, as of Sunday, Murcians regained their freedom of movement between municipalities and were able to travel outside the Region.

The Covid Monitoring Committee, made the decision, along with it’s abolition of the curfew. However, the regional government has said that all non-essential activities must pull down their shutters by midnight and must remain closed until 6 a.m.

In addition to the disappearance of the curfew and the end of the perimeter closure, there is also an increase in the number of people who can meet. This figure goes from four to six in the Region. The hotel industry will also be able to increase the number of diners at a table, which was limited to four and now increases to six. The capacity of the ceremonies is also expanded. Weddings and communions are now 100 people.

Last week, the Murcian president, Fernando López Miras , had spoken out in favour of extending the perimeter closure until the vaccination of those over 60 was completed, a period that he estimated as two or three weeks. But he finally chose to lift the perimeter closure because the region has one of the lowest incidents.”

LEVEL OF ALARM

The state of alarm is the highest level, the state of emergency is a lower level, what is not clear is what level we are now at so many people (politicians, police, solicitors etc) will be asking your very question in the next few days. Until we are told officially the advice is that we err on the side of caution.