



In the orihuela Local Government Board (JGL), the contracting acquisition, renting and maintenance of various vehicles for different municipal areas has been approved.

Federico Alarcón, secretary of the JGL, has reported that there have been four lots that have been approved for the acquisition of these 41 vehicles, which includes cars, vans with roof rack, van adapted for transporting animals, large transport vans for goods, large van with roof rack and rear ladder, box trucks, box truck with boom, 9-seater vans for transporting people and 13 motorcycles. The cost of the acquisition of these vehicles through the renting procedure amounts to 694,340’85 euro (VAT included).

Wednesday 12 May is International Fibromyalgia Day. For this reason, a banner with the slogan “Our visibility depends on all of you” has been hung on one of the balconies of the Torrevieja council building by the NGO councillor, Concha Sala, the president of ASIMEPP (Integral Health Association, Mejoras Psychophysics and Psychosocials in Torrevieja), Maite Miralles, and representatives of the association and collaborating entities.

International Fibromyalgia Day is commemorated every 12 May to give visibility to a disease that more and more people suffer, and which is classified as a “silent disease”. The ASIMEPP association has prepared, to commemorate this day, a whole week of activities and conferences, as well as the reading of a manifesto on 12 May.

The councillor for justice in Torrevieja, Gabriela Bravo, has highlighted that, since it opened its doors in 2018, the Office of Assistance to Victims of Crime in Torrevieja has served more than 3,000 people, of which 68 percent were victims of gender violence. In this sense, the councillor has stressed that in the first quarter of 2021 the office has attended, on average, three people a day (268 cases) of which “two were victims of gender violence.”

Yesterday morning, several neighbours of a building located on calle Ramón y Cajal in Torrevieja reported several pieces of material fall, detached from the cornice of the building. The residents informed the Local Police, who advised the fire service who attended to make the building safe with a hydraulic platform.

Some 120 students of the first year of the Degree in Architecture at the University of Alicante (UA) and their tutors (15 architects) participated in the workshop “Tupi or not tupi, that is the architecture” in Torrevieja on Friday. The workshop is included within the cycle of activities “Cooking Torrevieja” launched by the UA Headquarters and the Department of Education of the Torrevieja Council together with the UA Mediterranean Gastronomy Centre.

On Saturday 8 May, the fourth concert of the 2020-21 season of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Torrevieja Auditorium. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. where The 8 stations will be performed, a joint interpretation of “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi and the Porteñas Stations by the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla . As solo violin there will be the participation of the Austrian violinist of Russian descent Elena Denisova.

The Torrevieja Auditorium will host the recital ‘De Bach a Falla’, with the mezzo-soprano Carolina Alcaide and Sylvia Torán on piano. The concert will take place on 15 May at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at auditoriotorrevieja.com for 18 euro.

Orihuela joins the increasingly growing list of municipalities that decide to allocate a space on its coast for the enjoyment of pets. The wild and natural cala Cabo Peñas (known as Cala Mosca II), in Alameda del Mar, is now officially the first dog beach in the municipality after signing on Wednesday the file that authorises the access and stay of dogs, together with their owners, without time limits and throughout the year.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, visited the Vega Renhace office in Orihuela this Friday, accompanied by its director Antonio Alonso, and by the Commissioner for the Vega Baja, Jorge Olcina, among other dignitaries.

Two people, a 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were injured yesterday in a traffic accident in which a truck and several vehicles were involved on the A-7 motorway in Orihuela, as reported by the Information and Coordination Centre Emergency Department (CICU).

Two weeks after its official ceremony, and following a delay, the first submarine of the 80 series, the S-81 Isaac Peral Peral, was launched into the water on Friday. In the exceptional manoeuvre that lasted more than six hours and in which more than fifty technicians, engineers and workers from the shipyard in Cartagena participated, the ship’s crew, made up of 32 sailors were involved.