



The councillor for Social Welfare, Housing, Accessibility, Equality, Dependency and Women of the Torrevieja City Council, Tomás Ballester, has met with the director of the ONCE in the Vega Baja region, Vicente J. Vázquez, to discuss the different routes of understanding in favour of the blind or those with other disabilities. The representative of ONCE has commented on various issues related to people with disabilities, such as accessibility in streets, highlighting the importance of acoustic traffic lights for blind people and the adaptation of the pavement to the needs of people with disabilities. Accessibility to information, education and leisure has also been addressed; so that people with disabilities can enjoy attending concerts, exhibitions, as well as inclusive education.Torrevieja council will authorise the occupation of complete sections of street and the closure to traffic for terraces of hospitality establishments for the high season. Last summer the municipality authorised several street blockages in the town centre. Those included Calle Zoa in the Plaza de Oriente, by an establishment that already occupies part of the public space of the square itself with chairs and tables -which prevents direct access to the underground car park and has caused neighbourhood complaints. – along with a section of calle Bazán in the Plaza de la Constitución, among others. The spokesperson for Ciudadanos (Cs) in Torrevieja council, Pilar Gómez Magán, has proposed a new method of controlling pigeon populations, which is “ethical and in accordance with protectionist laws based on feeding them with corn grains impregnated with hormonal substances that inhibit the fertilization”. According to the councillor, “this method has a favourable effect on the progressive and non-aggressive reduction of these birds.” She explained that after the second year of application of the treatment, effects can already be observed, although it must be prolonged until the desired population is reached, “at which time the campaigns are reduced to only an annual control to keep the population stable,” she said. Torrevieja will once again celebrate “Europe Day”, an annual celebration on 9 May, with the European Petanque Tournament, where a selection of European players will represent their respective countries, on May 8, from 10:00 am, on the petanque courts of the San Luis Urbanisation. The prizes will be delivered on May 15 at the “Gala of Europe 2021”, where numerous artists from Europe will perform song and dance. The event will be on 15 May, at 7:00 p.m., at the Municipal Theatre. Sunday 8 May is Global Bird Day. For the celebration, the Faunatura association has organised a series of activities in different environments of the province related to the visualisation of different birds. One of the events will be held at Cabo Cervera in Torrevieja, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To attend you need to register through the email: Asociacionfaunatura@gmail.com. Unión Comarcal Muntanya-Vinalopo-Vega Baja- has offered an assessment of the data on unemployment registered in the Vega Baja in the month of April, which has shown a decrease in unemployment by 189 people, which places the total number of unemployed in 33,279. The decline has partly been attributed to the Easter period. Orihuela council, through the Department of the Environment, has joined the initiative “#UnArbolPorEuropa” which aims to ensure that each municipality plant at least one tree per year. The campaign is supported by the Office of the European Parliament, which supports this type of initiative that aims to achieve major sustainable development objectives. Zenia Boulevard shopping centre is now the host of a machine that gives rewards for recycling. The Ecoembes Refund and Reward System (SDR), which reward the commitment to recycling cans and plastic beverage bottles, is the first in the entire Valencian Community, taking a step in its commitment to the circular economy and positive impact on the environment through recycling. A 53-year-old motorcyclist has lost his life in a collision that occurred in Crevillente. Six other people, including an eight-month-old baby, have been injured in three traffic accidents that occurred on the A-70 as it passed through the municipality of Alicante and Elche, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).