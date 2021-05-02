



www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/STEPHEN-HIBBERD3

On a glorious May Day afternoon, in the company of well-wishers, I at long last set about Braving the Shave! It seemed a lifetime since a brainwave had struck me.

Twas the start of lockdown, and like many other blokes, I took the opportunity to refrain from shaving.

Haircuts were not an option, which is where my brainwave comes in. As my mother had succumbed to Alzheimer’s some 2 years previously, I decided to not have a shave or haircut for a year. Alas, covid restrictions meant that a year was extended to just short of 14 months, by which time I was literally tearing my hair out.

Having secured the services of an experienced hairdresser in the form of Jackie Gould, plus facilities of The Club at Quesada, it was just the small matter of giving the event maximum publicity. I can honestly say that I am overwhelmed at the amazing generosity of friends and family, both here on the Costa Blanca, and back in the UK.

In addition to donations collected prior to and on the day, Andy and Tony at the Club arranged for a tombola to be held, from which proceeds will be given to the chosen charities.

Thanks to all those kind people who donated prizes and/or money, I have so far raised 2,085 euros for Alzheimer’s society UK, and 300 euros for AFA Torrevieja. These figures include 200 euros which I have donated from money saved by not having a haircut/shave for all those months.

Anyone wishing to donate to this worthwhile cause, can do so either by crediting my Alzheimer’s just giving page (www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/STEPHEN-HIBBERD3) or through me in person.