Alicante leaders of Vox ignore the community border closure





Several members of the political party, Vox, situated in Alicante, ignored the perimeter closure last weekend when they attended a political campaign event in the San Sebastián de los Reyes bullring in Madrid.

Among them were the spokesperson for the Alicante City Council, Mario Ortolá and the councillor in Sant Joan d´Alacant, Gema Aleman. The deputy spokespersons in the Cortes, José María Llanos and Llanos Massó, as well as the deputy Miriam Turiel, also attended.

All of the politicians claimed that they attended the event because of work reasons but the Spanish press is reporting that none of them actively participated in the rally on April 24 and that they only attended as members of the public.