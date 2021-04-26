



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja CF qualified for a top seven finish in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 after defeating CF Prom.Rojales 6-0 to finish sixth in the cut-off for a place in the play-offs promotion race.

David (2), Brandon (2), Lucas and Marquitos bagged the Torre goals that saw them jump two places in the League table.

Sporting Costablanca, CF Atletico Algorfa, Guardamar Soccer CD A, Bigastro CF, Atletico Benejuzar A, Torrevieja CF and FB Redován finished in the top seven.

Sporting Saladar lost 2-1 at home against Guardamar Soccer CD to miss out on a top seven slot, finishing eighth in the table.

Sporting Costablanca, favourites to win promotion after an impressive campaign, defeated FB Redován C ‘B’ 4-0. Atletico Benejuzar A gained a 4-2 win over Formentera CF.

In the bottom seven table placings, ahead of the relegation battle cut-off, Atletico Crevillente defeated CF Inter Santa Pola 3-2, and CD Horadada defeated fourth place Bigastro CF 1-0.

Main Caption: Torrevieja CF sixth place finish for promotion race cut-off.