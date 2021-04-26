



Former TOWIE star, Elliot Wright, woke up this Monday morning to find that his Costa del Sol restaurant, Olivia’s, had been gutted by fire, following a mysterious blaze, that saw three fire engines rushed to the scene at 5.30 am. along with police and paramedics.

Elliot, who also owns Eduardo’s Restaurant in Villamartin, was quickly on the scene, then taking to Instagram to confirm news prior to it breaking in the press.

According to the sources, the flames spread very quickly throughout a large part of the building. Fortunately, however, there was no one on the premises at the time.

It took approximately two hours before a team of Mijas firefighters was able to bring the fire under control following which officers from the Guardia Civil moved in as they began to investigate the cause.

A spokesman said that at this stage it is far too early to tell anything other than the fact that the blaze first took hold in the restaurant entrance.

The fire comes just weeks after Elliott lost his father Eddie Wright, who died at the age of 66 after a 3 month battle with Covid.

In his early morning post on Instagram Elliot wrote “’So I will get this out there as no doubt this news will spread fast… unfortunately it’s with regret that @olivias_la_cala had a fire in the early hours of this morning… it’s too soon to say why, all that matters is it has. More importantly in life you get tested.. it’s been a very testing couple of years.. especially recently.. but if you know me, you know I will rise from this.. I will rebuild it bigger and better then before.. I will never be beaten.”