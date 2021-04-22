Casaverde pays tribute to 101-year-old Maruja Campos





The Casaverde Group paid tribute to Maruja Campos, a resident of its Casaverde Centre in Guardamar del Segura, who turned 101 on Thursday 22 April.

A spokesman for the home said that Maruja is still full of vitality, enthusiasm and sympathy. She is an example of life for everyone around her, colleagues and staff, and for her family members, including her two children of whom she is so proud.

In the main article photo she can be seen accepting her birthday cake from centre director Víctor Pérez, who, coincidentally, celebrated his own birthday on the following day.

We send out congratulations to both of them, and to all the elderly in nursing homes, who have been a great example to all of us in showing how to adapt to the current pandemic.