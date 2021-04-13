Let´s go for tapas in Torrevieja





The Councillor for Commerce and Hospitality of the Torrevieja City Council, Rosario Martínez, together with the president of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca (AEHTC), Joaquín Guillamó, and the member of the Board of Directors of the association and Ignacio Pastor, have presented the 6th Edition “Nos vamos de tapas”, which will take place from April 15 to 18 and from April 22 to 25.

“Nos vamos de tapas” is an initiative that aims to promote associated establishments through a wide selection of tapas. A total of 23 establishments participate in this sixth edition and, due to the restrictive measures affecting the sector, the traditional format has been changed, adapting it to the current situation and avoiding crowds at all times. That is why this new format will present the tapas on the table, accompanied by two drinks, at a single price of 10 euro.

Customers, as in previous editions, will taste the elaborations and will be able to participate in a raffle by depositing the ballot that will be delivered to them at the establishment.

The raffle prizes, for the participating public are the following:

– Prize A: An experience box! A tasting menu dinner for the amount of 50 for two people offered by AEHTC.

– Prize B : An experience box! A tasting menu dinner for the amount of 50 for two people offered by AEHTC.

– Prize C : Android Smartphone offered by Torrevieja.com. A tasting menu dinner for the amount of 50 for two people offered by AEHTC.

– Prize D : Gift of a wine case. A tasting menu dinner for the amount of 50 for two people offered by AEHTC.

In the words of Rosario Martínez, this initiative is a strong commitment to the hospitality sector that has been so punished this last year, due to sanitary restrictions, and that needs a strong boost. “The association, and the establishments, are being very brave in launching this initiative, and I want to invite all Torrevieja residents, and the public who visit us, to enjoy our excellent gastronomy”.

For his part, the president of the association, Joaquín Guillamó, thanked the Torrevieja City Council, through its Hospitality Department, as well as the Costa Blanca Tourism Board, for their support to celebrate this sixth edition, and the sponsor official, Vera Mañogil Hermanos, official distributor of Mahou.

The 6th edition is within the gastronomic calendar of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja y Comarca (AEHTC) that in previous years had been presented at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, and that this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in the celebration of FITUR, it has not been able to appear.