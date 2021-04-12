



CD Montesinos 2-1 CD Benijofar

By David Winder

CD Montesinos new coach Purito read the riot act after the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 side lost away at Atletico de Catral CF on March 28, that paid dividends in defeating local rivals CD Benijofar in a Derby fixture at the Municipal stadium on April 10.

Purito, who replaces outgoing coach Jesus Santander, had run the rule over the squad in training, in a bid to return to winning ways.

Monte pressed the visitor’s goal from the kick-off, taking the lead after attacking football with a great goal from new striker, Toni, following a long pass from Damian to Manu Sanchez, who quickly passed to Toni, to slot home.

The game continued with end-to-end play, with CD Benijofar getting their first corner on 22 minutes. Manu Sanchez failed to increase Montesinos’s lead, when heading the ball straight into the Benijofar goalie’s hands.

On 34 minutes the first yellow card of the game went to a CD Benijofar player. On 41 minutes it was Monte again who failed to capitalise, when Alfredo missed a great chance to net. Half Time: 1-0.

Three minutes into the second half Monte received a free-kick just outside the box following a foul on Toni. Luis stepped up to fire a shot over the bar. On 55 minutes Monte’s Manu was booked.

As both sides continued to attack, Monte keeper Carlos pulled-off a great save, to deny Benijofar. Purito made two substitutions to shake-up his team. Soon after Damian missed an open goal on 65 minutes.

Montesinos’s missed chances came back to haunt them, when CD Benijofar equalised on 70 minutes.

On 77 minutes Manu Sanchez was replaced by talisman Maccan. On 83 minutes Monte took a 2-1 lead, when Toni netted his second goal following an assist from Damian to take the three points.

CD Benijofar (16 points) dropped down four places to eighth in defeat, with Montesinos jumping one place to sixth, on 17 points.

CD Montesinos: 13 Carlos, 5 Manu, 9 Manu Sanchez, 10 Alfredo, 11 Kevin, 14 Pamies, 16 Dami, 18 Luis, 20 Damian, 22 Toni, 24 Gocu.

Subs:- 1 Tomi, 3 Fernando, 6 Adrian, 8 German, 12 Barroso, 21 Paco, 23 Maccan.

Caption: CD Montesinos defeated CD Benijofar in Derby fixture. Photo: David Winder.