



We are looking to recruit new members to the Board of Trustees – all positions are voluntary and unpaid.

We are a charity dedicated to the emotional wellbeing of all English speaking residents of Spain. Our vision is for a society in which fewer people die by suicide, people are able to explore their feelings, and people are able to acknowledge and respect the feelings of others.

We do this by enabling people of any age who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those who may be at risk of suicide, to receive confidential emotional support. This support is provided by appropriately trained Samaritans via freephone and email between 10am and 10pm, 365 days a year. We offer this support in order to improve emotional health and to reduce the incidence of suicide.

Whether you are already an experienced Trustee or wanting to make that first step to Board level, we would love to hear from you.

The skills we are looking for:

Ability to work effectively as a member of the team

Ability to exercise good independent judgement

Strategic vision

Ability to think creatively

Adherence to principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership

Specific to the Trustee role responsible for Income Generation

Experience of fundraising and/or event management

Willingness to network within the local community in order to secure new funding

Ability to work to financial targets

Specific to the Trustee role responsible for Listener Service Delivery

Experience of overseeing large teams

Highly developed interpersonal and leadership skills

Experience in end-to-end customer management

As a Trustee, you can expect:

Opportunities to make strategic decisions and develop new skills

Influence to shape innovative projects

Debate and discussion with like-minded senior professionals

The opportunity to make a real difference to the English speaking ex-pat community

We are looking for individuals who are willing and able to devote the necessary time and effort – which could be 2x half days per week, plus Board/Zoom meetings and ad hoc events when possible.

Interested?

Contact Secretary Jan Knight: secretary.spainsams@gmail.com for an application form

Closing date for submission of completed applications: Friday 14 May 2021

Interviews to be held at end May

Applicants may be fluent English speakers of any nationality, and must be legally resident in Spain. References will be required for background checks due to the sensitive nature of the service provided by Samaritans in Spain.

For further information about Samaritans in Spain, visit www.samaritansinspain.com