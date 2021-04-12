We are looking to recruit new members to the Board of Trustees – all positions are voluntary and unpaid.
We are a charity dedicated to the emotional wellbeing of all English speaking residents of Spain. Our vision is for a society in which fewer people die by suicide, people are able to explore their feelings, and people are able to acknowledge and respect the feelings of others.
We do this by enabling people of any age who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those who may be at risk of suicide, to receive confidential emotional support. This support is provided by appropriately trained Samaritans via freephone and email between 10am and 10pm, 365 days a year. We offer this support in order to improve emotional health and to reduce the incidence of suicide.
Whether you are already an experienced Trustee or wanting to make that first step to Board level, we would love to hear from you.
The skills we are looking for:
- Ability to work effectively as a member of the team
- Ability to exercise good independent judgement
- Strategic vision
- Ability to think creatively
- Adherence to principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership
Specific to the Trustee role responsible for Income Generation
- Experience of fundraising and/or event management
- Willingness to network within the local community in order to secure new funding
- Ability to work to financial targets
Specific to the Trustee role responsible for Listener Service Delivery
- Experience of overseeing large teams
- Highly developed interpersonal and leadership skills
- Experience in end-to-end customer management
As a Trustee, you can expect:
- Opportunities to make strategic decisions and develop new skills
- Influence to shape innovative projects
- Debate and discussion with like-minded senior professionals
- The opportunity to make a real difference to the English speaking ex-pat community
We are looking for individuals who are willing and able to devote the necessary time and effort – which could be 2x half days per week, plus Board/Zoom meetings and ad hoc events when possible.
Interested?
Contact Secretary Jan Knight: secretary.spainsams@gmail.com for an application form
Closing date for submission of completed applications: Friday 14 May 2021
Interviews to be held at end May
Applicants may be fluent English speakers of any nationality, and must be legally resident in Spain. References will be required for background checks due to the sensitive nature of the service provided by Samaritans in Spain.
For further information about Samaritans in Spain, visit www.samaritansinspain.com