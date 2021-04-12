



Reach Out Extienda La Mano celebrates its Tenth Anniversary this year and, due to the retirement of our current Treasurer, we will be in need of a replacement in the near future.

This Voluntary post involves normal Treasurer procedures, accounting for donations and shop income and paying bills etc, and in conjunction with our Accountant producing tax returns, Annual Financial Reports etc.

Our current Treasurer will of course complete an in-depth handover including use of the Accounting software currently in use. Hours of operation in our Centre in Calle Bella Antonia would be between 9.00 & 2.00pm any weekday.

Interested parties should enquire by email in the first instance to president@reachouttorrevieja.eu with a basic experience background.

If you are unable to carry out the post yourself but know of anyone who might fit the bill, please tell them about us.