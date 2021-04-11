



The Community’s Ministry of Health plans to administer 213,834 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines next week.

Most of the doses will go to people born between 1942 and 1946 (106,750 doses of Pfizer) and between 1956 and 1958 (70,000 doses of AstrtaZeneca).

Another 17,000 doses, in this case of Moderna, will go to people who are in the vulnerable category.

The remainder of the vaccines are earmarked as second doses or for people who were unable to be vaccinated when they were originally called.

The Ministry continues to warn people that that they should not go to a vaccination centre if they do not receive an appointment whether by SMS or a phone call.

Meanwhile, the Miguel Hernndez University of Elche estimates that the number of active cases in the province will increase by 33% during the coming week, after the rate experienced a 37% drop in the last fortnight.

Currently, the number of active covid cases, according to government data, stands at 32.41 per 100,000, in the province of Alicante.

On page 3 we feature the news that the Orihuela council has said that it is seeking a plot of land on the coast to build a cemetery, something that local residents have been demanding for years.

We have details of the “Hernandian Spring”, a program of exhibitions, concerts, poetry recitals and book presentations that are being held in commemoration of the anniversary of the city’s most famous son, the poet Miguel Hernandez and once again a number of articles discussing the ongoing confusion currently being experienced by travellers following the UK’s departure from the European Unio.

Sport features articles on golf, Saturdays Grand National, the weekends football and the revival of San Luis Bowls Club that is now looking forward to a secure future with the takeover of the club and the Casa Ventura facility by the team from Casas Espania.