



Carp-R-Us returned to the Jacarilla/Bigastro stretch of the Rio Segura for Round Four of their Spring Series hoping the weather would be kinder than on their last visit to this venue.

As it was, the day remained dry although cool and breezy towards the end. Dave Hutchinson predicted a difficult match following the changeable weather of the previous days, and so it proved to be.

This didn’t stop him winning with 5.50kg from peg 5 caught using pole and bread. Second was Roy Dainty with 4.50kg from peg 8, his catch included a rare gudgeon. Third was Dave Sutton with 2.07kg from peg 2, beating Steve Fell (2.05kg) on peg 6 by just 2g.

Anyone wishing to join the club can contact us through the club website:

www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or email stevefell@rocketmail.com.