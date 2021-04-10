



A 24 year old man was killed on Friday after his vehicle crashed into the central reservation of the AP7 motorway at the entrance to the tunnel, as it approaches Pilar de la Horadada.

The vehicle rolled several times before it finally came to a standstill on the right hand side of the carriageway, a hundred metre inside the tunnel.

The accident occurred at about 11:16 when a SAMU ambulance was alerted from it’s station in Cabo Roig.

The medical team were only able to confirm the death of the young man, of British nationality and who was driving in the direction of Alicante-Cartagena, from Orihuela Costa. An ambulance from the municipal emergency service of Ambumar SyA, the Pilar de la Horadada Local Police and the Civil Guard of Traffic also attended .

In images from the video and security cameras, it is seen how the vehicle hits the central reservation as it is travelling at high speed and is thrown, rolling in the air, until it brutally impacts with the upper part of the tunnel, before coming to a standstill at the side of the motorway.