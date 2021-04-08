



By Andrew Atkinson

Firefighters spent three hours to release a woman from under a vehicle after being hit in Calpe on April 7.

The incident occurred in the Cometa II Residential complex, nearby the Imperial Park residential area.

Provincial Consortium Firefighters raced to the scene to find the woman trapped under a car.

After Firefighters freed her she was treated by SAMU at the scene and found to have suffered injuries to her left arm, hip and face.

Command and Headquarters Units attended the scene, along with the local Bomberos, rescue van, Sergeant, Corporal and four firefighters.